Weidai Ltd. [WEI] moved up 28.83: Why It’s Important

Weidai Ltd. [NYSE: WEI] closed the trading session at $1.43 on 04/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.1601, while the highest price level was $2.35. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Weidai Ltd. Announces Preliminary Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Weidai Ltd. (“Weidai” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WEI), a leading auto-backed financing solution provider in China, today announced its preliminary results of revenue, loss from operations and net loss for the full year 2021.

Preliminary, unaudited revenue of full year 2021 is expected to be in the range of RMB698 million to RMB708 million. Preliminary, unaudited loss from operations of full year 2021 is expected to be in the range of RMB744 million to RMB754 million. Preliminary, unaudited net loss of full year 2021 is expected to be in the range of RMB1,144 million to RMB1,154 million. Preliminary, unaudited cash and cash equivalents of full year 2021 are expected to be in the range of RMB225 million to RMB235 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -61.87 percent and weekly performance of 14.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -63.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -61.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 60.40K shares, WEI reached to a volume of 21344634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Weidai Ltd. [WEI]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Weidai Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Weidai Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weidai Ltd. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02.

WEI stock trade performance evaluation

Weidai Ltd. [WEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.39. With this latest performance, WEI shares dropped by -12.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.36 for Weidai Ltd. [WEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5899, while it was recorded at 1.2860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4454 for the last 200 days.

Weidai Ltd. [WEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weidai Ltd. [WEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.23 and a Gross Margin at +47.52. Weidai Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.73.

Return on Total Capital for WEI is now -19.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weidai Ltd. [WEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.78. Additionally, WEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weidai Ltd. [WEI] managed to generate an average of -$43,341 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Weidai Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Weidai Ltd. [WEI]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Weidai Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Weidai Ltd. [NYSE:WEI] by around 5,924 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 24,966 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 16,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 24,966 shares during the same period.