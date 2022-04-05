Wedbush slashes price target on TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] – find out why.

TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ: TMC] gained 8.57% or 0.21 points to close at $2.66 with a heavy trading volume of 13459905 shares. The company report on March 31, 2022 that The Metals Company and Allseas Announce Successful North Sea Drive Test of Pilot Nodule Collector Vehicle.

Pilot polymetallic nodule collector.

Following earlier harbor wet-testing, the Allseas-designed pilot nodule collector vehicle was deployed from the Hidden Gem and lowered to the seafloor in open sea conditions.

It opened the trading session at $2.71, the shares rose to $2.89 and dropped to $2.5664, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TMC points out that the company has recorded -44.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -131.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, TMC reached to a volume of 13459905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMC shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for TMC the metals company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for TMC the metals company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TMC the metals company Inc. is set at 0.40 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.33. With this latest performance, TMC shares gained by 90.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.02 for TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.85, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 5.00 for the last 200 days.

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.01.

TMC the metals company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]

There are presently around $17 million, or 3.90% of TMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMC stocks are: NOMURA HOLDINGS INC with ownership of 787,962, which is approximately 1025.66% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 542,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 million in TMC stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1.42 million in TMC stock with ownership of nearly -21.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TMC the metals company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ:TMC] by around 4,706,592 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 6,246,476 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 4,467,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,485,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMC stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,655,074 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 5,042,116 shares during the same period.