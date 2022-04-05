Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] price surged by 2.45 percent to reach at $1.22. The company report on March 25, 2022 that Arizona Women Entrepreneurs Grow Their Businesses With Support of Freeport-McMoRan’s DreamBuilder Program.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Freeport-McMoRan.

DreamBuilder is a free online entrepreneurship training program developed for women who want to start or grow their own small business.

A sum of 16624666 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.62M shares. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares reached a high of $51.845 and dropped to a low of $49.833 until finishing in the latest session at $50.96.

The one-year FCX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.22. The average equity rating for FCX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $47.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $50 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $40, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on FCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 9.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

FCX Stock Performance Analysis:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, FCX shares gained by 3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.71 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.79, while it was recorded at 50.37 for the last single week of trading, and 39.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Freeport-McMoRan Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.95 and a Gross Margin at +37.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.54.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

FCX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. go to 28.90%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $57,210 million, or 79.10% of FCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,741,622, which is approximately 0.035% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 107,218,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.46 billion in FCX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $5.29 billion in FCX stock with ownership of nearly 23.757% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 633 institutional holders increased their position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX] by around 92,020,717 shares. Additionally, 473 investors decreased positions by around 88,994,644 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 941,629,508 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,122,644,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCX stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,102,418 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 9,173,822 shares during the same period.