Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. What else is Wall St. saying

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] slipped around -1.72 points on Monday, while shares priced at $176.47 at the close of the session, down -0.97%.

Johnson & Johnson stock is now 3.16% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JNJ Stock saw the intraday high of $178.19 and lowest of $175.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 180.21, which means current price is +13.33% above from all time high which was touched on 03/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.04M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 6843919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $186.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $161, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on JNJ stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for JNJ shares from 192 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 52.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has JNJ stock performed recently?

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, JNJ shares gained by 4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.59 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 170.59, while it was recorded at 177.84 for the last single week of trading, and 168.06 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.11 and a Gross Margin at +68.14. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 6.05%.

Insider trade positions for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

There are presently around $324,214 million, or 70.30% of JNJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 234,782,632, which is approximately 0.558% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 200,021,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.64 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $25.78 billion in JNJ stock with ownership of nearly 1.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson & Johnson stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,945 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson & Johnson [NYSE:JNJ] by around 56,599,820 shares. Additionally, 1,422 investors decreased positions by around 48,901,134 shares, while 295 investors held positions by with 1,713,986,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,819,487,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNJ stock had 378 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,558,471 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 3,386,662 shares during the same period.