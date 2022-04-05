Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Chevron Corporation [CVX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] gained 0.09% on the last trading session, reaching $164.37 price per share at the time. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Chevron and Restore the Earth Foundation Agree to Collaborate on Carbon Offsets Reforestation Project in Louisiana.

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., through its Chevron New Energies division, and Restore the Earth Foundation, Inc. announced agreement for a reforestation project for up to 8,800 acres of property in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana.

The project will bring together Chevron and Restore the Earth Foundation to develop a nature-based solution, which is expected to remove carbon from the atmosphere and be focused on reforesting natural cypress forests and swamps in St. Charles Parish. Chevron will provide funding for Restore the Earth to plant an expected 1.7 million native bald cypress seedlings as part of the project.

Chevron Corporation represents 1.92 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $317.41 billion with the latest information. CVX stock price has been found in the range of $163.00 to $165.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.78M shares, CVX reached a trading volume of 8714855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $163.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $140 to $160, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 4.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 28.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CVX stock

Chevron Corporation [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.81 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.18, while it was recorded at 164.24 for the last single week of trading, and 118.60 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to 8.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chevron Corporation [CVX]

There are presently around $213,564 million, or 67.70% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 163,400,131, which is approximately 1.022% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 138,896,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.83 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.72 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -2.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,645 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 60,937,287 shares. Additionally, 1,013 investors decreased positions by around 40,161,082 shares, while 268 investors held positions by with 1,198,188,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,299,287,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 371 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,910,311 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,043,927 shares during the same period.