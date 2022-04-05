TD Securities lifts First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] traded at a low on 04/04/22, posting a -0.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.56. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Eric Sprott Reports Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp..

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – April 4, 2022) – Eric Sprott announces that, Sprott Mining Inc., (a corporation which he beneficially owns) sold a total of 1,000,000 common shares of First Majestic Silver Corp., over the New York Stock Exchange (representing approximately 0.4% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of approximately USD$13.5694 per share for aggregate consideration of approximately USD$13,569,400.

Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns or controls 21,165,241 Shares and 5,000,000 Warrants (representing approximately 8.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non diluted basis and approximately 9.9% on a partially diluted basis). Prior to the disposition, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 22,165,241 common shares and 5,000,000 common share purchase warrants (representing approximately, 8.5% on a non-diluted basis and approximately 10.2% on a partially diluted basis). The disposition resulted in an ownership change, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 1.0% since the last filing of an Early Warning Report and brought total holdings to under 10% on a partially diluted basis. As a result, Mr. Sprott and Sprott Mining Inc., ceased to be insiders of First Majestic.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6060716 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of First Majestic Silver Corp. stands at 4.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.00%.

The market cap for AG stock reached $3.48 billion, with 256.61 million shares outstanding and 220.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.99M shares, AG reached a trading volume of 6060716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50.

How has AG stock performed recently?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, AG shares gained by 10.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.20 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.02, while it was recorded at 13.40 for the last single week of trading, and 12.39 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.01 and a Gross Margin at +16.52. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

Earnings analysis for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

Insider trade positions for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]

There are presently around $1,003 million, or 32.92% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,870,519, which is approximately -8.592% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 8,760,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $118.79 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $95.78 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 4.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 6,629,764 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 6,549,598 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 60,762,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,941,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,736,836 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,945,391 shares during the same period.