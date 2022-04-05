Sunrun Inc. [RUN] is -2.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] gained 9.95% or 3.02 points to close at $33.37 with a heavy trading volume of 5961983 shares. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Report.

Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for May 4, 2022.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2022 earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $30.70, the shares rose to $33.51 and dropped to $30.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RUN points out that the company has recorded -18.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -79.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, RUN reached to a volume of 5961983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $48.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

Trading performance analysis for RUN stock

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.09. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 30.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.67 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.10, while it was recorded at 31.77 for the last single week of trading, and 41.39 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

There are presently around $6,800 million, or 98.60% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,631,513, which is approximately 14.777% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,969,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $633.01 million in RUN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $598.68 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 0.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 28,145,856 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 25,536,094 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 150,096,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,778,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,898,743 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 4,894,336 shares during the same period.