Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $101

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] price plunged by -3.72 percent to reach at -$3.4. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Starbucks Founder Howard Schultz Takes the Helm as Starbucks Chief Executive Officer.

Suspends Stock Buyback Program to Invest in Starbucks Employees and Stores for Long-term Growth.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today marked the return of founder Howard Schultz as chief executive officer and as a director on the company’s Board.

A sum of 16214888 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.11M shares. Starbucks Corporation shares reached a high of $88.46 and dropped to a low of $86.18 until finishing in the latest session at $88.09.

The one-year SBUX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.42.

Guru’s Opinion on Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $110 to $106. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $115 to $105, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on SBUX stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SBUX shares from 135 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 43.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SBUX Stock Performance Analysis:

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -2.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.64 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.35, while it was recorded at 90.56 for the last single week of trading, and 108.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starbucks Corporation Fundamentals:

Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

SBUX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 11.40%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70,646 million, or 71.10% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,681,046, which is approximately 0.385% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,463,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.26 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.27 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly 3.522% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,305 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 45,951,905 shares. Additionally, 950 investors decreased positions by around 58,485,156 shares, while 263 investors held positions by with 697,539,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 801,976,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 287 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,623,532 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 5,605,176 shares during the same period.