QuantumScape Corporation [QS] moved up 6.57: Why It’s Important

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] surged by $1.33 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $21.76 during the day while it closed the day at $21.58. The company report on February 22, 2022 that QuantumScape Expands to Asia-Pacific Region With New R&D Center in Japan.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, today announced its expansion into the Asia-Pacific region with an office in Kyoto, Japan. The new property will feature a state-of-the-art laboratory for battery research and development.

QuantumScape is developing solid-state lithium-metal battery technology that is designed to deliver a combination of high energy density, or driving range, coupled with fast charging capabilities that are difficult to achieve with conventional lithium-ion battery chemistries. The company has a close partnership with Volkswagen Group and has established agreements with two other major global automakers.

QuantumScape Corporation stock has also gained 16.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QS stock has declined by -7.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.01% and lost -2.75% year-on date.

The market cap for QS stock reached $9.16 billion, with 424.93 million shares outstanding and 253.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.57M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 8667567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 1.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41.

QS stock trade performance evaluation

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.77. With this latest performance, QS shares gained by 51.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.73 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.44, while it was recorded at 20.47 for the last single week of trading, and 22.75 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.30.

QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 47.80 and a Current Ratio set at 47.80.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,133 million, or 36.20% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 17,866,380, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,319,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $350.73 million in QS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $179.82 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly 13.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 227 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 35,285,451 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 13,819,610 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 56,213,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,318,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,065,176 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,268,920 shares during the same period.