PPL Corporation [PPL] fell -4.52% so far this year. What now?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] plunged by -$0.32 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $28.77 during the day while it closed the day at $28.70. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Update.

On March 1, 2022, Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: CEN) learned of a definitive agreement outlining a potential transaction involving its investment in KKR Eagle Co-Invest LP (the “Private Investment”), which is a private vehicle through which CEN holds an indirect investment in Veresen Midstream Limited Partnership (“VMLP”), a privately owned Canadian natural gas and natural gas liquids midstream business. VMLP focuses on providing natural gas and natural gas liquids processing service solutions to the producer community in Alberta and British Columbia, Canada. Upon the consummation of this transaction, VMLP is expected to be combined with Energy Transfer Canada and additional natural gas gathering and processing assets currently owned by Pembina Pipeline Corporation (TSX: PPL). The resulting joint venture (“NewCo”) will be one of the largest, most diversified natural gas infrastructure platforms in Canada and will be 60% owned by PPL and 40% owned by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (“KKR”) and its funds and affiliates, including the Private Investment.

NewCo is expected to have a better commercial and leverage profile and benefit from increased efficiencies and economies of scale, creating a platform of critical natural gas infrastructure with greater customer diversity, significant synergies, reduced costs, and a well-respected management team. PPL and KKR have further communicated that NewCo will integrate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations into its governance structure, and the assets will be included in PPL’s target of achieving a 30 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2030, against a 2019 baseline.

PPL Corporation stock has also gained 3.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PPL stock has declined by -4.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.45% and lost -4.52% year-on date.

The market cap for PPL stock reached $20.77 billion, with 745.26 million shares outstanding and 734.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 6500628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $30.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $28 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $32 to $31, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on PPL stock. On September 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PPL shares from 22 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.93.

PPL stock trade performance evaluation

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.86 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.74, while it was recorded at 28.68 for the last single week of trading, and 28.62 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.62 and a Gross Margin at +28.20. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04.

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,898 million, or 67.50% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,748,861, which is approximately -2.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,561,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.17 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly -0.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PPL Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 389 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 19,115,529 shares. Additionally, 406 investors decreased positions by around 27,227,184 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 437,916,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 484,259,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,131,484 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 4,435,539 shares during the same period.