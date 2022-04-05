Poema Global Holdings Corp. [PPGH] is 28.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Poema Global Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: PPGH] closed the trading session at $12.74 on 04/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.16, while the highest price level was $14.28. The company report on March 31, 2022 that GOGORO and Poema Global ANNOUNCE SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF Business Combination.

Merger to Deliver At Least $335M of Cash Proceeds to Support Gogoro’s Growth.

Gogoro Expects to Close the Business Combination on April 4, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.95 percent and weekly performance of 28.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 139.86K shares, PPGH reached to a volume of 5942668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Poema Global Holdings Corp. [PPGH]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Poema Global Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022.

PPGH stock trade performance evaluation

Poema Global Holdings Corp. [PPGH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.30. With this latest performance, PPGH shares gained by 28.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 93.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 92.20 for Poema Global Holdings Corp. [PPGH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 10.59 for the last single week of trading, and 9.87 for the last 200 days.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. [PPGH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Poema Global Holdings Corp. [PPGH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 546.14. Additionally, PPGH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Poema Global Holdings Corp. [PPGH] managed to generate an average of -$1,763 per employee.Poema Global Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.