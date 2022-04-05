Pivotal Research Group lifts Roku Inc. [ROKU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] jumped around 9.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $134.59 at the close of the session, up 7.19%. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Roku Reaches Multi-Year Extension of Agreement with Amazon.

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) issued the following statement today confirming that it has reached a multi-year extension of its distribution agreement with Amazon:.

“Roku and Amazon have reached a multi-year extension for their distribution agreement. Customers can continue to access the Prime Video and IMDb TV apps on their Roku devices.”.

Roku Inc. stock is now -41.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ROKU Stock saw the intraday high of $135.99 and lowest of $128.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 490.76, which means current price is +37.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.58M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 7503911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $199.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $295 to $190, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on ROKU stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 435 to 315.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 9.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 96.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.85. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 10.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.94 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.93, while it was recorded at 130.59 for the last single week of trading, and 270.70 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +48.91. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.63.

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to -8.20%.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

There are presently around $12,526 million, or 76.30% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,048,797, which is approximately 23.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,303,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $992.76 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly -0.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

437 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 17,437,980 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 7,403,371 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 68,228,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,070,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,636,767 shares, while 170 institutional investors sold positions of 3,300,338 shares during the same period.