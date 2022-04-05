Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Revenue clocked in at $1.54 billion, down -24.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] price surged by 0.73 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Palantir Partners with Carahsoft to Broaden Reach in U.S. Government Market.

Palantir continues to invest in its sales organization and is creating a channel program to support growth efforts.

This partnership will make Palantir’s powerful solutions available to a wider scope of agencies and departments across the U.S. Government.

A sum of 23709435 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 54.44M shares. Palantir Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $14.065 and dropped to a low of $13.50 until finishing in the latest session at $13.83.

The one-year PLTR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.11. The average equity rating for PLTR stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $15.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $24 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on PLTR stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PLTR shares from 25 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 86.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

PLTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.63. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 21.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.54 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.55, while it was recorded at 13.81 for the last single week of trading, and 20.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Palantir Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

PLTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 39.17%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,183 million, or 34.80% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 127,439,994, which is approximately 6.853% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,965,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in PLTR stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $487.97 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly -5.26% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 445 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 95,705,263 shares. Additionally, 388 investors decreased positions by around 35,561,672 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 532,712,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 663,979,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,861,670 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 7,568,801 shares during the same period.