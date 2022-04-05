Nikola Corporation [NKLA] is 1.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] plunged by -$0.68 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $10.88 during the day while it closed the day at $10.03. The company report on March 29, 2022 that NIKOLA AND ENGS COMMERCIAL FINANCE CO. SIGN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FINANCING FOR ZERO-EMISSION SEMI-TRUCK SALES.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, and ENGS Commercial Finance Co. (“ENGS”), a member of Mitsubishi HC Capital Group (“MHC”) and a market leading commercial finance company, today announced a signed agreement to facilitate sales of Class 8 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

Working directly through the Nikola dealer network, ENGS will offer customer finance solutions for the purchase of Nikola vehicles, charging assets and infrastructure requirements to offer a broad range of financial solutions to Nikola customers. The agreement furthers Nikola’s commitment to secure partnerships with well-established transportation finance specialists to offer customized financing solutions for Nikola dealers and customers. ENGS will also help Nikola and its dealers facilitate sales by offering floorplan financing solutions to the dealers, parts and service financing and other related capital requirements.

Nikola Corporation stock has also loss -0.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NKLA stock has inclined by 1.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.56% and gained 1.62% year-on date.

The market cap for NKLA stock reached $4.47 billion, with 407.55 million shares outstanding and 227.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.87M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 12621316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $11, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on NKLA stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKLA shares from 25 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4470972.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

NKLA stock trade performance evaluation

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, NKLA shares gained by 38.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.17, while it was recorded at 10.72 for the last single week of trading, and 10.77 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.18.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nikola Corporation [NKLA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,103 million, or 27.00% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,761,608, which is approximately 1.786% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 17,038,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.9 million in NKLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $147.87 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly 8.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nikola Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 13,424,376 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 8,832,818 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 87,710,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,968,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,818,266 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,139,247 shares during the same period.