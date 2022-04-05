Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] is -37.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nam Tai Property Inc. [NYSE: NTP] price plunged by -7.35 percent to reach at -$0.5. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Nam Tai Property Announces Initiation of Legal Action Against Kaisa Group’s Wholly-Owned Affiliate Greater Sail.

Files Claim Alleging Greater Sail has Conspired with Terminated CEO Wang Jiabiao and Terminated NTI Supervisor Zhang Yu to Hinder a Transition of On-Shore Control.

Shares Updates on Court Orders Handed Down on January 31, 2022, Including an Order Enjoining Greater Sail From Obstructing the New Board’s Efforts to Assume On-Shore Control.

A sum of 8672271 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 279.75K shares. Nam Tai Property Inc. shares reached a high of $6.77 and dropped to a low of $6.15 until finishing in the latest session at $6.30.

Guru’s Opinion on Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nam Tai Property Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

NTP Stock Performance Analysis:

Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, NTP shares dropped by -7.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.15 for Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.62, while it was recorded at 6.51 for the last single week of trading, and 17.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nam Tai Property Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.36 and a Gross Margin at +55.72. Nam Tai Property Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.04.

Return on Total Capital for NTP is now 5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.53. Additionally, NTP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] managed to generate an average of $141,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Nam Tai Property Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NTP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nam Tai Property Inc. go to 12.50%.

Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $102 million, or 50.20% of NTP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTP stocks are: ISZO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 6,673,362, which is approximately 13.273% of the company’s market cap and around 25.50% of the total institutional ownership; IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD., holding 5,774,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.38 million in NTP stocks shares; and PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $6.54 million in NTP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nam Tai Property Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Nam Tai Property Inc. [NYSE:NTP] by around 3,995,099 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 190,862 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 12,017,183 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,203,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTP stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,771,362 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 48,023 shares during the same period.