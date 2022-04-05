Morgan Stanley [MS] Revenue clocked in at $61.12 billion, down -11.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] gained 0.33% or 0.29 points to close at $87.28 with a heavy trading volume of 8086841 shares. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners Completes Investment in StraitNZ Holdings Limited.

Investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (“MSIP”), a private infrastructure team within Morgan Stanley Investment Management, announced today that they have acquired StraitNZ Holdings Limited (“StraitNZ” or the “Company”).

StraitNZ is a ferry and logistics operator that manages multiple daily freight and passenger services across the Cook Strait in New Zealand. StraitNZ is one of only two Cook Strait ferry operators, connecting New Zealand’s national highway system from the North Island, where approximately 77% of New Zealand’s population resides, to the South Island, where the remainder of the population lives. With more than 90% of New Zealand’s freight being distributed via road and imports becoming increasingly concentrated at North Island ports, these ferries represent essential transportation infrastructure for the New Zealand logistics supply chain, with strong barriers to entry provided via long-term port leases, dedicated berthing facilities and geographic constraints on the creation of additional port capacity.

It opened the trading session at $86.54, the shares rose to $87.57 and dropped to $85.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MS points out that the company has recorded -10.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.64M shares, MS reached to a volume of 8086841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Odeon have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $105 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $97, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on MS stock. On October 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MS shares from 108 to 119.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 71.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.59.

Trading performance analysis for MS stock

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.37. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.46 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.78, while it was recorded at 88.76 for the last single week of trading, and 97.88 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.97. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 4.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $130,557 million, or 64.20% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 130,520,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.39 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.29 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -0.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 870 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 50,075,086 shares. Additionally, 682 investors decreased positions by around 87,866,605 shares, while 241 investors held positions by with 1,357,900,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,495,842,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 221 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,466,524 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 9,044,673 shares during the same period.