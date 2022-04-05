Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Stock trading around $63.04 per share: What’s Next?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.77% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.39%. The company report on April 4, 2022 that CHIPS AHOY!® TEAMS UP WITH BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA TO LAUNCH “FOLLOW YOUR ART” CAMPAIGN WITH $1MM DONATION OVER THREE YEARS TO FUND ART PROGRAMS.

“Follow Your Art” campaign helps more teens gain access to the artistic tools, resources, and inspiration they need to follow their art.

Chips Ahoy! is a brand that is “Here for Happy” and recognizes that arts and creativity help many teens find their happy place. However, even before the pandemic, there was more than a 40% decrease in art funding since 20011. So Chips Ahoy! decided to step in and support its teen fans for whom the arts isn’t just an elective or passion project – it’s an essential part of making them happy every day. To ensure more teens have access to the tools, resources and inspiration to follow their art all the way to their happy place, Chips Ahoy! has teamed up with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) to launch the Follow Your Art campaign, committing to a $1MM donation to help fund BGCA art programs through 2024.

Over the last 12 months, MDLZ stock rose by 6.68%. The one-year Mondelez International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.77. The average equity rating for MDLZ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $86.49 billion, with 1.39 billion shares outstanding and 1.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.70M shares, MDLZ stock reached a trading volume of 6155366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $73.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $76, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 64.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MDLZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.38 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.38, while it was recorded at 63.03 for the last single week of trading, and 62.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mondelez International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.93 and a Gross Margin at +37.10. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37.

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

MDLZ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.25%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $68,283 million, or 79.90% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,509,194, which is approximately 0.436% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 87,518,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.56 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.06 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 913 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 50,564,241 shares. Additionally, 653 investors decreased positions by around 50,517,844 shares, while 289 investors held positions by with 973,728,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,074,810,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,369,654 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 4,440,712 shares during the same period.