Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell -29.27% so far this year. What now?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] jumped around 0.16 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.74 at the close of the session, up 10.13%. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Meta Materials Acquires UK-Based Plasma App Ltd..

Superior Coating Technology, PLASMAfusion™, Expected to Strengthen Existing Applications and Enable New Verticals Including Battery Materials.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, announced today it has acquired Plasma App Ltd. (“PAL”), in a stock for stock transaction valued at $20 million. PAL is the developer of PLASMAfusion™, a first of its kind, proprietary manufacturing platform technology, which enables high speed coating of any solid material on any type of substrate. PAL’s team is located at the Rutherford Appleton Laboratories in Oxford, UK.

Meta Materials Inc. stock is now -29.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MMAT Stock saw the intraday high of $1.76 and lowest of $1.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.76, which means current price is +26.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 5997030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $5.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 127.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has MMAT stock performed recently?

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.25. With this latest performance, MMAT shares gained by 18.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.66 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7374, while it was recorded at 1.7480 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7362 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]

There are presently around $104 million, or 21.30% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 17,584,762, which is approximately 379.782% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,043,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.44 million in MMAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.3 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly 21.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 24,777,574 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 3,180,841 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 32,055,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,013,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,767,106 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,265,376 shares during the same period.