Matterport Inc. [MTTR] is -58.38% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ: MTTR] jumped around 0.35 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.59 at the close of the session, up 4.25%. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Matterport to Showcase the Power of Digital Twins for Retail at Space Jam Event.

Virtual competition pitches retail solutions from Matterport app developers and partners that improve merchandising, space planning, and e-commerce traffic.

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced it will host the next installment of the Matterport Space Jam virtual event series, featuring five of its app developers that are building software solutions on the Matterport platform for retailers. The event will take place on April 28 at 8:30 am PT, offering attendees an opportunity to learn how five Matterport app developers and partners build solutions that enhance the value of Matterport digital twins for retail businesses.

Matterport Inc. stock is now -58.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MTTR Stock saw the intraday high of $8.72 and lowest of $8.1946 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.60, which means current price is +50.44% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.97M shares, MTTR reached a trading volume of 5673814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Matterport Inc. [MTTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTTR shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Matterport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Matterport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on MTTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

How has MTTR stock performed recently?

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.91. With this latest performance, MTTR shares gained by 25.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.95, while it was recorded at 8.55 for the last single week of trading, and 16.14 for the last 200 days.

Matterport Inc. [MTTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matterport Inc. [MTTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.92 and a Gross Margin at +53.22. Matterport Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -304.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.44.

Matterport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.00 and a Current Ratio set at 13.10.

Insider trade positions for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]

There are presently around $654 million, or 36.20% of MTTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTTR stocks are: DCM INTERNATIONAL VI, LTD. with ownership of 19,858,056, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; QUALCOMM INC/DE, holding 11,325,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.29 million in MTTR stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $64.42 million in MTTR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matterport Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ:MTTR] by around 47,333,315 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 10,534,036 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 18,288,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,155,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTTR stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,926,671 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 8,400,567 shares during the same period.