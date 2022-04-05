Market cap of Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] reaches 237.60M – now what?

Longeveron Inc. [NASDAQ: LGVN] traded at a low on 04/04/22, posting a -17.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.85. The company report on April 1, 2022 that LGVN: LGVN Publishes Positive Alzheimer’s Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12796304 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Longeveron Inc. stands at 26.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.55%.

The market cap for LGVN stock reached $237.60 million, with 20.03 million shares outstanding and 4.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, LGVN reached a trading volume of 12796304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Longeveron Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 182.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90.

Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 92.65. With this latest performance, LGVN shares gained by 108.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 280.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.85 for Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.25, while it was recorded at 11.19 for the last single week of trading, and 7.76 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1336.60 and a Gross Margin at -24.81. Longeveron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1305.13.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.42.

Longeveron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.10.

There are presently around $6 million, or 8.60% of LGVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,636, which is approximately -25.625% of the company’s market cap and around 20.62% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 million in LGVN stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.74 million in LGVN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Longeveron Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Longeveron Inc. [NASDAQ:LGVN] by around 324,092 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 167,222 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 32,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 459,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGVN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 317,582 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 133,232 shares during the same period.