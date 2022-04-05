Market cap of Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] reaches 12.39M – now what?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: YVR] jumped around 0.17 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.97 at the close of the session, up 21.42%. The company report on March 14, 2022 that Liquid Media at SXSW: iNDIEFLIX Presents Advance Film Screening, Drops Latest NFT Collection, Participates in Blockchain Panel.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (“the Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) is pleased to announce its participation at South By Southwest (SXSW), a renowned conference that celebrates the convergence of the global tech, film, and music industries. Among Liquid’s SXSW activities, Liquid Media’s iNDIEFLIX launched a global sneak peek of its groundbreaking new film “RACE to Be Human” with a virtual screening proudly presented by Liquid via SXSW Interactive. “RACE to Be Human” is an iNDIEFLIX original documentary exploring the impact of race and racism on mental health through the lens of students, experts and educators.

Available exclusively on Eluvio LIVE, the SXSW screening runs until March 18, 2022 and is iNDIEFLIX’s second blockchain streaming event with partner Eluvio. Those interested in attending the exclusive screening can visit https://live.eluv.io/indieflix/code and enter the code FKRTu77. The first 1,000 people to use the code will be granted access.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. stock is now -7.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YVR Stock saw the intraday high of $1.25 and lowest of $0.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.33, which means current price is +79.28% above from all time high which was touched on 04/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 364.54K shares, YVR reached a trading volume of 12588076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liquid Media Group Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for YVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 274.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has YVR stock performed recently?

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.91. With this latest performance, YVR shares gained by 52.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.72 for Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7118, while it was recorded at 0.7800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3233 for the last 200 days.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -17287.95 and a Gross Margin at -1806.19. Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10954.65.

Return on Total Capital for YVR is now -77.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.82. Additionally, YVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Liquid Media Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Insider trade positions for Liquid Media Group Ltd. [YVR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.50% of YVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YVR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 198,600, which is approximately 1583.051% of the company’s market cap and around 21.60% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 48,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39000.0 in YVR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $33000.0 in YVR stock with ownership of nearly -18.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liquid Media Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Liquid Media Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:YVR] by around 205,470 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 25,067 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 138,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 369,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YVR stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,170 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,813 shares during the same period.