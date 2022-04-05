Market cap of Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] reaches 1.27B – now what?

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [NASDAQ: GGPI] surged by $1.36 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $13.30 during the day while it closed the day at $12.82. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Polestar 2 Single Motor Electric Vehicle Now Available in United States.

Single-motor variant offers up to 270 miles of range, with pricing starting as low as $33,400 after incentives*.

Both dual- and single-motor variants available now for purchase and test drive.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. stock has also gained 12.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GGPI stock has inclined by 6.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.06% and gained 9.57% year-on date.

The market cap for GGPI stock reached $1.27 billion, with 100.00 million shares outstanding and 80.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, GGPI reached a trading volume of 20791916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gores Guggenheim Inc. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

GGPI stock trade performance evaluation

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.46. With this latest performance, GGPI shares gained by 15.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.06% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.32 for Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.05, while it was recorded at 11.72 for the last single week of trading, and 10.81 for the last 200 days.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gores Guggenheim Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]: Insider Ownership positions

58 institutional holders increased their position in Gores Guggenheim Inc. [NASDAQ:GGPI] by around 12,470,030 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 45,591,930 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 32,698,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,363,554 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGPI stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,679,984 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 23,950,396 shares during the same period.