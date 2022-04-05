Market cap of GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] reaches 394.39M – now what?

GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ: GOCO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.03% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on March 15, 2022 that GoHealth Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results.

Focusing on Optimization in 2022.

GoHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOCO), a leading health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, GOCO stock dropped by -89.08%. The one-year GoHealth Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.23. The average equity rating for GOCO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $394.39 million, with 320.84 million shares outstanding and 74.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, GOCO stock reached a trading volume of 6227344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOCO shares is $1.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for GoHealth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $10 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for GoHealth Inc. stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GOCO shares from 6 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoHealth Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

GOCO Stock Performance Analysis:

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, GOCO shares gained by 10.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.76 for GoHealth Inc. [GOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7691, while it was recorded at 1.2460 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8004 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GoHealth Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.68 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. GoHealth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.07.

GoHealth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

GoHealth Inc. [GOCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $113 million, or 77.50% of GOCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOCO stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 40,682,961, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 14,076,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.16 million in GOCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.5 million in GOCO stock with ownership of nearly -12.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoHealth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in GoHealth Inc. [NASDAQ:GOCO] by around 9,344,659 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 16,439,560 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 61,770,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,555,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOCO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,115,532 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,493,998 shares during the same period.