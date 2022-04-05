Market Analysts see United States Steel Corporation [X] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $39.2499 during the day while it closed the day at $37.83. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange Closed for Good Friday.

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange will be closed on Friday, April 15, 2022, for Good Friday.

The Exchanges will re-open and resume regular trading hours on Monday, April 18, 2022.

United States Steel Corporation stock has also loss -1.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, X stock has inclined by 58.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 74.17% and gained 58.88% year-on date.

The market cap for X stock reached $9.83 billion, with 269.04 million shares outstanding and 257.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.51M shares, X reached a trading volume of 12755615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $37.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on X stock. On October 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for X shares from 35 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 3.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

X stock trade performance evaluation

United States Steel Corporation [X] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 22.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.17 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.96, while it was recorded at 37.30 for the last single week of trading, and 25.18 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.79 and a Gross Margin at +24.69. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 65.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.94.

United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United States Steel Corporation [X] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,106 million, or 74.30% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,935,754, which is approximately 2.596% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,269,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $880.29 million in X stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $391.74 million in X stock with ownership of nearly 4.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 25,933,030 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 22,901,271 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 139,009,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,844,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,005,170 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 5,420,585 shares during the same period.