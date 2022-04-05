Market Analysts see Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] falling to $105. Time to buy?

Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MRVL] traded at a high on 04/04/22, posting a 2.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $72.96. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Marvel Biosciences Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – March 30, 2022) – Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively the “Company” or “Marvel”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended January 31, 2022. For further information on these results, please see the Marvel Biosciences Corp. Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis as filed on SEDAR.

“During the quarter ended January 31, 2022, the Company continued work on its lead asset, MB-204, in advance of upcoming toxicology studies. We are encouraged by all of the pre-clinical data we have received and continue to push forwards taking MB-204 into clinic as quickly as possible,” said Rod Matheson, Chief Executive Officer of Marvel Biosciences.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9620948 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marvell Technology Inc. stands at 3.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.20%.

The market cap for MRVL stock reached $62.41 billion, with 844.40 million shares outstanding and 838.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.66M shares, MRVL reached a trading volume of 9620948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRVL shares is $97.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Marvell Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Marvell Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $115, while Needham kept a Buy rating on MRVL stock. On December 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MRVL shares from 63 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marvell Technology Inc. is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRVL in the course of the last twelve months was 135.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MRVL stock performed recently?

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, MRVL shares gained by 15.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.83 for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.29, while it was recorded at 72.98 for the last single week of trading, and 68.40 for the last 200 days.

Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Marvell Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marvell Technology Inc. go to 42.14%.

Insider trade positions for Marvell Technology Inc. [MRVL]

There are presently around $51,886 million, or 85.50% of MRVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRVL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 120,730,499, which is approximately 1.125% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 70,754,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.16 billion in MRVL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.58 billion in MRVL stock with ownership of nearly -15.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

579 institutional holders increased their position in Marvell Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MRVL] by around 63,972,070 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 54,791,611 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 592,392,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 711,156,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRVL stock had 243 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,866,431 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,778,227 shares during the same period.