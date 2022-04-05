Market Analysts see Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] gained 7.62% on the last trading session, reaching $1.13 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Solectrac Announces Certified Dealer in Washington and Oregon to Service and Support Customers in the Pacific Northwest.

Solectrac, an electric tractor manufacturer and an operating company of Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), today announced it is expanding its sales and service network as part of its nationwide plan with the addition of a new certified dealer in the Pacific Northwest. Brim Tractor, a leading agricultural equipment dealer located in Lynden, Washington, is the first certified Solectrac dealer on the West Coast and will offer the company’s full lineup of electric tractors including the e25 compact electric tractor, and the award-winning e70N, a powerful, narrow electric tractor purpose-built for vineyards and orchards. Solectrac will further expand its dealer network outside of the Pacific Northwest this year to meet the increasing demand for the company’s award-winning electric tractors.

Solectrac and Brim Tractor will deliver electric tractor solutions to hobby farmers, rural lifestylers, first-time tractor buyers and more – while reducing their total cost of ownership compared to the cost of a diesel-fueled tractor, without sacrificing safety, performance and reliability.

Ideanomics Inc. represents 473.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $599.87 million with the latest information. IDEX stock price has been found in the range of $1.0432 to $1.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.47M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 8373940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDEX shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Ideanomics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for IDEX stock

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.93. With this latest performance, IDEX shares gained by 25.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.38 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9849, while it was recorded at 1.0760 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7396 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -186.21 and a Gross Margin at -12.16. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -367.04.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now -34.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.13. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$892,873 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

There are presently around $81 million, or 16.30% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,521,490, which is approximately 4.667% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 9,019,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.19 million in IDEX stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $5.99 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 30.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 9,416,761 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 3,251,594 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 59,075,684 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,744,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,665,380 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,298,218 shares during the same period.