Market Analysts see B2Gold Corp. [BTG] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.21% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.19%. The company report on March 30, 2022 that B2Gold Files Form 40-F.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) has today filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) its SEC Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2021. This includes the Company’s Annual Information Form, audited Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021.

B2Gold shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, free of charge, upon request. For further information please visit the Company website at https://www.b2gold.com/investors/financials/.

Over the last 12 months, BTG stock rose by 3.51%. The one-year B2Gold Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.87. The average equity rating for BTG stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.98 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.58M shares, BTG stock reached a trading volume of 10392244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81.

BTG Stock Performance Analysis:

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.19. With this latest performance, BTG shares gained by 8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.68 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.14, while it was recorded at 4.65 for the last single week of trading, and 3.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into B2Gold Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.31 and a Gross Margin at +43.61. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.99.

BTG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,673 million, or 70.70% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 109,808,899, which is approximately -6.814% of the company’s market cap and around 1.07% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,046,079 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $415.58 million in BTG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $157.27 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 2.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 51,387,774 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 56,465,169 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 458,469,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,322,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,716,745 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 5,917,915 shares during the same period.