Market Analysts see Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gaining to $95. Time to buy?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] traded at a low on 04/04/22, posting a -0.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $80.73. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Court to Approve Activision Agreement With EEOC.

This morning the federal court indicated it would approve Activision Blizzard’s (Nasdaq: ATVI) settlement with the EEOC today. That settlement paves the way to compensate and make amends to eligible claimants.

“The agreement we reached with the EEOC last year reflected our unwavering commitment to ensure a safe and equitable working environment for all employees,” said Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick. “Our goal is to make Activision Blizzard a model for the industry, and we will continue to focus on eliminating harassment and discrimination from our workplace. The court’s approval of this settlement is an important step in ensuring that our employees have mechanisms for recourse if they experienced any form of harassment or retaliation.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6515707 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Activision Blizzard Inc. stands at 0.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.99%.

The market cap for ATVI stock reached $62.49 billion, with 777.00 million shares outstanding and 773.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.41M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 6515707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $94.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $77, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on ATVI stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ATVI shares from 75 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 26.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

How has ATVI stock performed recently?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, ATVI shares dropped by -0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.85 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.24, while it was recorded at 80.55 for the last single week of trading, and 77.30 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 16.45%.

Insider trade positions for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $53,007 million, or 86.60% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,883,729, which is approximately 0.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,381,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.96 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.16 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly 57.219% of the company’s market capitalization.

569 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 110,875,518 shares. Additionally, 699 investors decreased positions by around 120,248,268 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 424,742,652 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 655,866,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,242,219 shares, while 221 institutional investors sold positions of 31,535,111 shares during the same period.