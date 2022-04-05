JX Luxventure Limited [LLL] moved up 14.29: Why It’s Important

JX Luxventure Limited [NASDAQ: LLL] traded at a high on 04/04/22, posting a 14.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.16. The company report on April 4, 2022 that JX Luxventure Signs USD30,000,000 (3X 2020 Revenue) Sales Agreement.

JX Luxventure Limited (Nasdaq: LLL) (the “Company”), a service provider delivering comprehensive solutions to global elite families with business segments covering menswear, cross-border merchandise, airfare and tourism, announced today that, on March 31, 2022, Jin Xuan Luxury Tourism (Hainan) Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (“JX Hainan”), a subsidiary of the Company, entered into and executed a Framework Agreement on Strategic Cooperation (the “Agreement”) with Ragdoll International Trading Co., Ltd. (“Ragdoll”), an E-commerce platform operator. Pursuant to the Agreement, Ragdoll will purchase from JX Hainan cross-border pet foods in the amount of up to USD30,000,000 to be distributed on the platforms operated by Ragdoll.

Ms. Sun “Ice” Lei, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: “This is the second major pet food contract signed by Luxventure this month. Pet food is a new product category for the Company, and China’s pet food market is valued at approximately USD1,200,000,000. The two pet food contracts signed this month with the total value of USD90,000,000 affirmed the management’s decision to enter this product category.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9116342 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JX Luxventure Limited stands at 22.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 30.06%.

The market cap for LLL stock reached $17.01 million, with 4.10 million shares outstanding and 2.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, LLL reached a trading volume of 9116342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JX Luxventure Limited [LLL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for JX Luxventure Limited is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45.

How has LLL stock performed recently?

JX Luxventure Limited [LLL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, LLL shares gained by 121.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.30 for JX Luxventure Limited [LLL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.28, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 2.95 for the last 200 days.

JX Luxventure Limited [LLL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JX Luxventure Limited [LLL] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.27 and a Gross Margin at +16.31. JX Luxventure Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.11.

Return on Total Capital for LLL is now -9.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JX Luxventure Limited [LLL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.11. Additionally, LLL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JX Luxventure Limited [LLL] managed to generate an average of -$23,227 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.JX Luxventure Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for JX Luxventure Limited [LLL]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.90% of LLL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 150,101, which is approximately -5.18% of the company’s market cap and around 43.62% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 53,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in LLL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $5000.0 in LLL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in JX Luxventure Limited [NASDAQ:LLL] by around 40,877 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 31,684 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 132,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLL stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 23,484 shares during the same period.