Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] gain 3.68% so far this year. What now?

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] closed the trading session at $11.82 on 04/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.38, while the highest price level was $12.53. The company report on April 4, 2022 that UPS Partners with Jumia to Expand its Logistics Services in Africa.

The leading pan-African e-commerce platform and the world’s premier package delivery company will join forces to expand delivery services for businesses and consumers across the continent.

Jumia (NYSE:JMIA) and UPS (UPS) announced today a partnership giving UPS access to Jumia’s last mile logistics capabilities and infrastructure to grow its delivery services in Africa.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.68 percent and weekly performance of 31.48 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 48.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, JMIA reached to a volume of 24649344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.20.

JMIA stock trade performance evaluation

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.48. With this latest performance, JMIA shares gained by 48.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.12 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.68, while it was recorded at 10.10 for the last single week of trading, and 15.82 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.02 and a Gross Margin at +56.70. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.76.

Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Jumia Technologies AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 7,047,181 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 3,269,572 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 18,093,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,409,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 962,517 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,385,080 shares during the same period.