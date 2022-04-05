JP Morgan lifts fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] closed the trading session at $6.55 on 04/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.37, while the highest price level was $6.72. The company report on March 25, 2022 that Julie Haddon Appointed to fuboTV’s Board of Directors.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Julie Haddon, an owner of the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars and a former NFL executive, has been named to its board of directors effective immediately. Haddon will also join the board’s audit committee.

“Julie is an incredibly respected sports, media and tech business leader who has built global audiences for some of the world’s biggest leagues and brands,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “I have no doubt Julie will bring a valuable perspective to fuboTV as we aim to transform the TV space for consumers while providing value to our shareholders. I’m looking forward to working closely with Julie and welcoming her to fuboTV’s board of directors.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -57.80 percent and weekly performance of -6.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -73.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -57.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.68M shares, FUBO reached to a volume of 12398439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $16.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

FUBO stock trade performance evaluation

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.03. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -13.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.84 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.60, while it was recorded at 6.99 for the last single week of trading, and 20.72 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.30 and a Gross Margin at -7.80. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.35.

fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $372 million, or 36.50% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,684,267, which is approximately 2.641% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,812,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.27 million in FUBO stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $22.21 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly 27.123% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in fuboTV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 10,592,160 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 12,184,419 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 34,024,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,801,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,272,413 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 7,338,931 shares during the same period.