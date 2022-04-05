JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] is 3.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] traded at a low on 04/04/22, posting a -0.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.68. The company report on March 31, 2022 that JetBlue Announces Leadership Appointments.

JetBlue Airways (Nasdaq: JBLU), New York’s Hometown Airline®, today announced key leadership appointments in inflight and loyalty.



The results of the trading session contributed to over 6925943 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JetBlue Airways Corporation stands at 2.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.28%.

The market cap for JBLU stock reached $4.75 billion, with 320.10 million shares outstanding and 318.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.35M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 6925943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $16.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on JBLU stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for JBLU shares from 20 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 3.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has JBLU stock performed recently?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 11.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.44 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.44, while it was recorded at 14.86 for the last single week of trading, and 14.94 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.12 and a Gross Margin at -12.09. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.25.

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]

There are presently around $3,672 million, or 79.70% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 30,476,270, which is approximately 2.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,896,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $427.67 million in JBLU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $381.94 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly 2.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 25,074,530 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 22,377,501 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 200,662,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,114,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,394,350 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 6,705,196 shares during the same period.