Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] is -31.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] jumped around 0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.71 at the close of the session, up 13.00%. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Jaguar Health Enters Exclusive Crofelemer Distribution and License Agreement with Quadri Pharmaceuticals Store for Multiple Target Indications in Middle East Markets.

Agreement grants Quadri Pharmaceuticals Store exclusive promotional, commercialization, and distribution rights in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman for human indications of crofelemer approved in the U.S., including future target indications.

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that the company has entered an agreement (the “Agreement”) with Quadri Pharmaceuticals Store LLC (Quadri Pharma) that grants Quadri Pharma exclusive promotional, commercialization, and distribution rights for specified human indications of crofelemer in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Oman following regulatory approval to market crofelemer in these countries for the specified indications, including the indication currently approved in the U.S. for HIV-related diarrhea, and cancer therapy-related diarrhea, for which crofelemer is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. In addition, the Agreement grants Quadri Pharma exclusive rights to distribute crofelemer in these countries in the immediate future under Named Patient Programs.

Jaguar Health Inc. stock is now -31.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JAGX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.77 and lowest of $0.6316 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.84, which means current price is +107.58% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.30M shares, JAGX reached a trading volume of 8588759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Jaguar Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

How has JAGX stock performed recently?

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.27. With this latest performance, JAGX shares gained by 78.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.24 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5909, while it was recorded at 0.6250 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1001 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -939.05 and a Gross Margin at +46.18. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1213.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -365.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.45.

Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.90% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,845,920, which is approximately -0.13% of the company’s market cap and around 5.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 771,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.49 million in JAGX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.23 million in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 656,897 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 3,774,453 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 141,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,572,492 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 376,135 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,487,791 shares during the same period.