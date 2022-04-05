Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell -38.32% so far this year. What now?

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.97% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -23.26%. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Imperial Petroleum Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2021 Financial and Operating Results.

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. (NASDAQ: IMPP), a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. These financial results were based on the accounts of Imperial Petroleum Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries which were prepared using the historical carrying costs of the assets and the liabilities of the subsidiaries from their dates of incorporation.

Compared to the average trading volume of 39.11M shares, IMPP stock reached a trading volume of 25807948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

IMPP Stock Performance Analysis:

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.26.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.21 for Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8186, while it was recorded at 1.5180 for the last single week of trading.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. [IMPP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.29% of IMPP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMPP stocks are: GLENDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 799,447, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.62% of the total institutional ownership; MSD PARTNERS, L.P., holding 439,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.58 million in IMPP stocks shares; and TOWERVIEW LLC, currently with $0.52 million in IMPP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. [NASDAQ:IMPP] by around 2,212,919 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,212,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMPP stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,212,919 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.