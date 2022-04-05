For VNET Group Inc. [VNET], Analyst sees a rise to $17.40. What next?

VNET Group Inc. [NASDAQ: VNET] jumped around 0.81 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.99 at the close of the session, up 13.11%. The company report on March 30, 2022 that VNET Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“VNET” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 PM on March 30, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 AM on March 31, 2021, Beijing time) to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details are provided at the end of this release.

VNET Group Inc. stock is now -22.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VNET Stock saw the intraday high of $6.99 and lowest of $6.375 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.88, which means current price is +99.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, VNET reached a trading volume of 7165125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VNET Group Inc. [VNET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $16.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for VNET Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $32.80 to $11.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for VNET Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.50, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on VNET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VNET Group Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

How has VNET stock performed recently?

VNET Group Inc. [VNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, VNET shares gained by 9.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.75 for VNET Group Inc. [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.28, while it was recorded at 6.68 for the last single week of trading, and 13.67 for the last 200 days.

VNET Group Inc. [VNET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VNET Group Inc. [VNET] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.11 and a Gross Margin at +23.23. VNET Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.35.

VNET Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for VNET Group Inc. [VNET]

There are presently around $682 million, or 80.50% of VNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: TT INTERNATIONAL with ownership of 13,000,398, which is approximately 7.38% of the company’s market cap and around 11.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE INC, holding 10,402,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.71 million in VNET stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $41.51 million in VNET stock with ownership of nearly 30.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VNET Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in VNET Group Inc. [NASDAQ:VNET] by around 14,202,108 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 18,577,134 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 64,786,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,565,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNET stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,409,093 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 9,581,149 shares during the same period.