Euronav NV [EURN] Is Currently 5.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Euronav NV [NYSE: EURN] gained 5.80% or 0.64 points to close at $11.67 with a heavy trading volume of 8703821 shares. The company report on March 22, 2022 that REMINDER: Leading LPG, LNG, Crude and Product Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 16th Annual International Shipping Forum.

2 Days – 18 Sessions – 39 Shipping Companies – 75 Speakers .

It opened the trading session at $11.53, the shares rose to $12.20 and dropped to $11.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EURN points out that the company has recorded 18.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -54.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, EURN reached to a volume of 8703821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Euronav NV [EURN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EURN shares is $11.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EURN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ING Group have made an estimate for Euronav NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Euronav NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on EURN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Euronav NV is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for EURN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for EURN stock

Euronav NV [EURN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.09. With this latest performance, EURN shares gained by 4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EURN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.60 for Euronav NV [EURN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.21, while it was recorded at 10.75 for the last single week of trading, and 9.41 for the last 200 days.

Euronav NV [EURN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Euronav NV [EURN] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.11 and a Gross Margin at -65.39. Euronav NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.80.

Return on Total Capital for EURN is now -8.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Euronav NV [EURN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.35. Additionally, EURN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.18.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Euronav NV [EURN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EURN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Euronav NV go to -13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Euronav NV [EURN]

There are presently around $484 million, or 37.23% of EURN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EURN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,401,171, which is approximately 32.824% of the company’s market cap and around 14.53% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,449,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.14 million in EURN stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $52.75 million in EURN stock with ownership of nearly -11.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Euronav NV stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Euronav NV [NYSE:EURN] by around 4,451,525 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 22,383,747 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,047,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,882,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EURN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 753,933 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 18,726,456 shares during the same period.