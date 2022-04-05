Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] moved down -0.61: Why It’s Important

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] slipped around -0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.63 at the close of the session, down -0.61%. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Denison Announces Discovery of High-Grade Uranium Mineralization At 24.68% Owned Waterfound JV.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE: DNN) is pleased to report the discovery of multiple new high-grade intercepts of unconformity-hosted uranium mineralization in the final three drill holes completed during the winter 2022 exploration program on the Waterfound River property (“Waterfound”). The results were highlighted by drill hole WF-68, which returned a broad zone of uranium mineralization, including a peak interval of 5.91% eU3O8 over 3.9 metres (0.05% eU3O8 cut-off) with a sub-interval grading 25.30% eU3O8 over 0.7 m, located approximately 800 metres west, along the La Rocque Conductive Corridor, of the previously discovered high-grade mineralization (including 4.49% U3O8 over 10.53 metres) at the Alligator Zone. PDF Version.

Denison has an effective 24.68% ownership interest in the Waterfound River Joint Venture (“Waterfound JV”) to which each of Orano Canada Inc. (“Orano Canada”), Denison, and JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited (“JCU”) are participants. Orano Canada has a 62.42% interest in the Waterfound JV and is the project operator.

Denison Mines Corp. stock is now 18.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DNN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.69 and lowest of $1.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.14, which means current price is +53.77% above from all time high which was touched on 03/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.99M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 6384820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNN shares is $2.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 82.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has DNN stock performed recently?

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.16. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 13.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.39 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4250, while it was recorded at 1.6300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4182 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.74 and a Gross Margin at -71.78. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.