DatChat Inc. [DATS] is -11.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DatChat Inc. [NASDAQ: DATS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.55% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.37%. The company report on March 28, 2022 that DatChat To Launch Metaverse Advertising and NFT Monetization Platform.

DatChat Opens Pre-Sale Registration of its 5,000 VenVūū Dynamic Content NFTs.

DatChat, Inc. (“DatChat” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DATS), a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate, share, and post with privacy and screen capture protection, today announced it will launch the VenVūū metaverse advertising and NFT monetization platform. DatChat also opened pre-sale registration for its new VenVūū Dynamic Content NFT on the VenVūū.io website.

The market cap for the stock reached $49.98 million, with 18.72 million shares outstanding and 14.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.88M shares, DATS stock reached a trading volume of 7149897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DatChat Inc. [DATS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DatChat Inc. is set at 0.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for DATS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 35.50.

DATS Stock Performance Analysis:

DatChat Inc. [DATS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, DATS shares gained by 49.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.16% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DATS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.86 for DatChat Inc. [DATS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.07, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into DatChat Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DatChat Inc. [DATS] shares currently have an operating margin of -243836.90. DatChat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -243622.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.46.

DatChat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 35.50 and a Current Ratio set at 35.50.

DatChat Inc. [DATS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.60% of DATS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DATS stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 89,272, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.53% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 58,981 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in DATS stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $0.14 million in DATS stock with ownership of nearly 184.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in DatChat Inc. [NASDAQ:DATS] by around 315,475 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 105,276 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 73,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DATS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 272,768 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 104,496 shares during the same period.