Curis Inc. [CRIS] Stock trading around $1.62 per share: What’s Next?

Curis Inc. [NASDAQ: CRIS] closed the trading session at $1.62 on 04/04/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.4704, while the highest price level was $1.70. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Curis Announces FDA Partial Clinical Hold for TakeAim Leukemia Study of Emavusertib (CA-4948).

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a partial clinical hold on the Company’s TakeAim Leukemia Phase 1/2a study (NCT04278768). The TakeAim Leukemia study is a Phase 1/2a open-label, single arm dose escalation and expansion study of orally-administered emavusertib (CA-4948) as monotherapy and in combination with azacitidine or venetoclax in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

While the partial hold is in place, no new patients will be enrolled in the study, and current study participants benefitting from treatment may continue to be treated with emavusertib at doses of 300mg BID or lower.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.97 percent and weekly performance of -29.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -79.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -45.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -68.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, CRIS reached to a volume of 20544029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Curis Inc. [CRIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRIS shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Curis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Curis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CRIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Curis Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

CRIS stock trade performance evaluation

Curis Inc. [CRIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.87. With this latest performance, CRIS shares dropped by -45.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.80 for Curis Inc. [CRIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.98, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 5.72 for the last 200 days.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Curis Inc. [CRIS] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.01 and a Gross Margin at +85.74. Curis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -426.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.56.

Curis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Curis Inc. [CRIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $116 million, or 80.80% of CRIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRIS stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 7,799,328, which is approximately -0.514% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, holding 7,790,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.62 million in CRIS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.18 million in CRIS stock with ownership of nearly 9.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Curis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Curis Inc. [NASDAQ:CRIS] by around 12,250,379 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 14,495,275 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 44,884,469 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,630,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRIS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,973,140 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 4,449,069 shares during the same period.