BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP] Revenue clocked in at $119.90 million, up 11.83% YTD: What’s Next?

BP Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: BPMP] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $17.11 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2022 that TortoiseEcofin Announces Constituent Changes Due to Corporate Action.

TortoiseEcofin today announced that BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) will be removed from the Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP), and the Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (TNAP), as a result of the approved merger with bp plc (NYSE:BP). Due to the merger, BPMP will be removed from both indices at market open on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

For Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP), BPMP will be removed with a special rebalancing. BPMP will be dropped from Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (TNAP) without special rebalancing.

BP Midstream Partners LP represents 104.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.77 billion with the latest information. BPMP stock price has been found in the range of $17.01 to $17.25.

If compared to the average trading volume of 600.86K shares, BPMP reached a trading volume of 9879075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPMP shares is $14.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPMP stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for BP Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $16 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for BP Midstream Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on BPMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP Midstream Partners LP is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for BPMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for BPMP in the course of the last twelve months was 86.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.60.

Trading performance analysis for BPMP stock

BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, BPMP shares gained by 6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.44, while it was recorded at 17.07 for the last single week of trading, and 14.80 for the last 200 days.

BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BP Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BPMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP Midstream Partners LP go to 3.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BP Midstream Partners LP [BPMP]

There are presently around $557 million, or 30.90% of BPMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BPMP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 10,011,573, which is approximately 8.485% of the company’s market cap and around 54.41% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 5,085,839 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.02 million in BPMP stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $73.73 million in BPMP stock with ownership of nearly 279.209% of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in BP Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:BPMP] by around 11,007,887 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 5,724,399 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 15,797,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,529,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BPMP stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,489,903 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 510,246 shares during the same period.