Bernstein lifts Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] gained 0.18% on the last trading session, reaching $16.32 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Drives Innovation at the Extreme Edge on the International Space Station with 24 Completed Experiments.

Since launching to the ISS a year ago, HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 has accelerated time-to-insight, from months to minutes, to advance healthcare, image processing, natural disaster recovery, 3D printing, 5G, AI and more.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that the HPE Spaceborne Computer-2 (SBC-2), the first in-space commercial edge computing and AI-enabled system to run on the International Space Station (ISS), has successfully completed 24 research experiments, accelerating time-to-insight from months and days, to minutes.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company represents 1.30 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.77 billion with the latest information. HPE stock price has been found in the range of $15.98 to $16.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.14M shares, HPE reached a trading volume of 9947767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $18.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $16 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $14, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on HPE stock. On July 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HPE shares from 16 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for HPE stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.10. With this latest performance, HPE shares dropped by -0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.95 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.70, while it was recorded at 16.83 for the last single week of trading, and 15.39 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 11.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]

There are presently around $17,550 million, or 85.20% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 150,741,849, which is approximately 1.554% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 132,069,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 billion in HPE stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.73 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly -7.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 436 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 50,059,462 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 43,651,489 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 983,636,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,077,347,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,778,121 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 7,276,718 shares during the same period.