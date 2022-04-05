American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Stock trading around $18.24 per share: What’s Next?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] loss -0.05% on the last trading session, reaching $18.24 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Flagship Valor: A Flying Tribute to Medal of Honor Recipients.

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 31, 2022 /3BL Media/— On National Medal of Honor Day, American Airlines debuts a new livery dedicated to recipients of the Medal of Honor. Flagship Valor — an Airbus A321 aircraft with a special wrap — is a flying tribute dedicated to recipients of the Medal of Honor, the highest award for military valor in action.

American Airlines Group Inc. represents 648.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.85 billion with the latest information. AAL stock price has been found in the range of $18.065 to $18.395.

If compared to the average trading volume of 44.91M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 25044864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $17.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. On January 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AAL shares from 23 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for AAL stock

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.23. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 16.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.25 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.63, while it was recorded at 18.00 for the last single week of trading, and 18.97 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $6,366 million, or 54.30% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,146,577, which is approximately 0.639% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 40,897,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $745.96 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $651.12 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -0.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

315 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 23,684,689 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 41,008,109 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 284,325,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,018,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,076,589 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 15,257,038 shares during the same period.