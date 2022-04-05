Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] Stock trading around $3.04 per share: What’s Next?

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACER] gained 4.11% on the last trading session, reaching $3.04 price per share at the time. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Acer Therapeutics’ EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.

Discussions ongoing with FDA through special protocol assessment (SPA) seeking agreement on planned pivotal Phase 3 DiSCOVER trial with initiation planned by end of Q2 2022.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACER), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted celiprolol Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) in the U.S. for the treatment of patients with COL3A1-positive vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (vEDS).

Acer Therapeutics Inc. represents 14.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.20 million with the latest information. ACER stock price has been found in the range of $2.93 to $3.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 61.37K shares, ACER reached a trading volume of 20607451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACER shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACER stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Acer Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acer Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 33.23.

Trading performance analysis for ACER stock

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.83. With this latest performance, ACER shares gained by 22.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.66 for Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 2.93 for the last single week of trading, and 2.45 for the last 200 days.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] shares currently have an operating margin of -1265.75 and a Gross Margin at +94.37. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1220.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -472.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.44.

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]

There are presently around $4 million, or 10.30% of ACER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACER stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 901,290, which is approximately -1.412% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 178,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in ACER stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.32 million in ACER stock with ownership of nearly 0.68% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acer Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ACER] by around 55,638 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 113,004 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,300,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,469,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACER stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,373 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 92,087 shares during the same period.