why XPeng Inc. [XPEV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $50.53

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] jumped around 1.6 points on Friday, while shares priced at $29.19 at the close of the session, up 5.80%. The company report on April 1, 2022 that XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for March and First Quarter 2022.

15,414 vehicles delivered in March 2022, a 202% increase year-over-year and a 148% increase month-over-month.

34,561 vehicles delivered in Q1 2022, a 159% increase year-over-year .

XPeng Inc. stock is now -42.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XPEV Stock saw the intraday high of $30.15 and lowest of $28.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.45, which means current price is +62.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.00M shares, XPEV reached a trading volume of 14712649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $50.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while CLSA analysts kept a Buy rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.73.

How has XPEV stock performed recently?

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.91. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.15 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.49, while it was recorded at 28.11 for the last single week of trading, and 40.22 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -5.88%.

Insider trade positions for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

There are presently around $6,859 million, or 37.00% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,531,048, which is approximately 13.464% of the company’s market cap and around 6.83% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,595,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $572.01 million in XPEV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $509.1 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 1.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 43,565,858 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 33,870,710 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 157,528,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,965,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,204,787 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,547,142 shares during the same period.