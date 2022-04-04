why Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.50

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.30 during the day while it closed the day at $9.91. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Vertex Energy Completes Acquisition of Mobile Refinery.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of the Mobile, Alabama refinery and related marine terminal and logistics assets from Equilon Enterprises LLC d

“The acquisition of the Mobile refinery represents a transformative moment in the history of Vertex, one that positions us to become a leading regional supplier of both renewable and conventional products,” stated Benjamin P. Cowart, President and CEO of Vertex. “As previously disclosed, we intend to complete the planned conversion of the Mobile refinery’s hydrocracking unit by year-end 2022, positioning us to commence production of renewable diesel fuel at the site beginning in the first quarter 2023.”.

Vertex Energy Inc. stock has also gained 5.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VTNR stock has inclined by 118.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 75.09% and gained 118.76% year-on date.

The market cap for VTNR stock reached $629.68 million, with 63.32 million shares outstanding and 45.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, VTNR reached a trading volume of 16231153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTNR in the course of the last twelve months was 73.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

VTNR stock trade performance evaluation

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.54. With this latest performance, VTNR shares gained by 50.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 527.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.64 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.49, while it was recorded at 9.24 for the last single week of trading, and 6.42 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.51 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.80.

Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $214 million, or 34.50% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: AVENTAIL CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 2,504,902, which is approximately 143.716% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; TRELLUS MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 2,226,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.06 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.28 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 17.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 10,338,567 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 5,624,868 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,660,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,624,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,180,413 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,182,591 shares during the same period.