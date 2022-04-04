why Pfizer Inc. [PFE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $59.86

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] plunged by -$0.2 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $52.16 during the day while it closed the day at $51.57. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Everest Medicines Announces that Licensing Partner Pfizer Reports Positive Topline Results from Yearlong Phase 3 Trial of Etrasimod in Ulcerative Colitis Patients, Underscoring Best-in-Class Potential.

Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK) announced today that its licensing partner, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported positive topline results from a second Phase 3 study of etrasimod, an investigational, oral, once-a-day, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator in development for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).

In this 52-week study, also known as ELEVATE UC 52, etrasimod patients achieved statistically significant improvements in the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission at weeks 12 and 52 when compared to placebo. Statistically significant improvements were attained in all key secondary endpoints at both 12 and 52 weeks. Etrasimod demonstrated a safety profile consistent with previous studies, including the Phase 2 OASIS trial.

Pfizer Inc. stock has also loss -2.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PFE stock has declined by -12.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.13% and lost -12.67% year-on date.

The market cap for PFE stock reached $292.39 billion, with 5.61 billion shares outstanding and 5.61 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.37M shares, PFE reached a trading volume of 19060390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $44 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Pfizer Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $70, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on PFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PFE stock trade performance evaluation

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.29. With this latest performance, PFE shares gained by 7.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.05 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.99, while it was recorded at 52.36 for the last single week of trading, and 48.14 for the last 200 days.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58 and a Gross Margin at +57.67. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.35.

Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pfizer Inc. [PFE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to 6.70%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $194,830 million, or 68.30% of PFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 465,274,925, which is approximately 1.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 409,985,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.14 billion in PFE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.69 billion in PFE stock with ownership of nearly 1.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pfizer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,777 institutional holders increased their position in Pfizer Inc. [NYSE:PFE] by around 195,227,320 shares. Additionally, 1,251 investors decreased positions by around 128,137,947 shares, while 259 investors held positions by with 3,454,601,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,777,966,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PFE stock had 512 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,931,428 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 15,323,714 shares during the same period.