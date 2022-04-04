why Barclays PLC [BCS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.93

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] traded at a high on 04/01/22, posting a 0.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.95. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Barclays Announces a New Minimum Pay Rate for US Colleagues.

Barclays announced an increase to its minimum hourly pay rate in the United States, a move that will benefit over 900 colleagues and begin this month, March 2022.

The new rate, which varies by location based on cost of living indices, will increase to at least $20.50 per hour, up from $17.00 per hour.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24499277 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Barclays PLC stands at 3.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.95%.

The market cap for BCS stock reached $32.64 billion, with 4.21 billion shares outstanding and 4.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.79M shares, BCS reached a trading volume of 24499277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barclays PLC [BCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $11.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $225 to $220. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Barclays PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 302.49.

How has BCS stock performed recently?

Barclays PLC [BCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.15. With this latest performance, BCS shares dropped by -12.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.04 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.85, while it was recorded at 8.08 for the last single week of trading, and 10.18 for the last 200 days.

Barclays PLC [BCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays PLC [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.55. Barclays PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.25.

Return on Total Capital for BCS is now 4.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barclays PLC [BCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 300.85. Additionally, BCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barclays PLC [BCS] managed to generate an average of $78,125 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Barclays PLC [BCS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

Insider trade positions for Barclays PLC [BCS]

There are presently around $945 million, or 2.80% of BCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ with ownership of 15,615,622, which is approximately 31.559% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 15,591,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.95 million in BCS stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $64.47 million in BCS stock with ownership of nearly -10.689% of the company’s market capitalization.

166 institutional holders increased their position in Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS] by around 19,629,940 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 8,720,920 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 90,519,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,870,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCS stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,134,152 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,062,384 shares during the same period.