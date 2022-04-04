why Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.75

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] slipped around -0.05 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.67 at the close of the session, down -6.98%. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Akebia Therapeutics Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for Vadadustat for the Treatment of Anemia due to Chronic Kidney Disease in Adult Patients.

Company to host conference call on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Akebia Therapeutics®, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Akebia’s New Drug Application (NDA) for vadadustat, an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor under review for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). The FDA issues a CRL to indicate that the review cycle for an application is complete and that the application is not ready for approval in its present form.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -70.45% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AKBA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7149 and lowest of $0.651 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.33, which means current price is +2.58% above from all time high which was touched on 03/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.15M shares, AKBA reached a trading volume of 18015563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $2, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on AKBA stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 10 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

How has AKBA stock performed recently?

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -72.40. With this latest performance, AKBA shares dropped by -74.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.44 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0903, while it was recorded at 1.4190 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6278 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]

There are presently around $65 million, or 56.90% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,124,215, which is approximately 0.51% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,235,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.84 million in AKBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.84 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly -25.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 9,597,301 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 10,544,226 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 76,785,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,926,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,093,906 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,534,345 shares during the same period.