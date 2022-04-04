Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] is -10.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Westwater Resources Inc. [AMEX: WWR] slipped around -0.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.92 at the close of the session, down -4.00%. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Westwater Resources Commends President Biden’s Decision to Invoke the Defense Production Act.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), a battery-grade, natural graphite development company (“Westwater” or “the Company”), commends President Biden for signing a Presidential Determination to invoke the Defense Production Act to encourage domestic production of critical materials for large capacity batteries for electric vehicles and clean energy storage. The President’s decision is part of a broader set of initiatives to address rising energy prices and help the United States meet its climate goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with a target date of 2035 for a clean domestic power grid.

Westwater Resources Inc. stock is now -10.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WWR Stock saw the intraday high of $2.05 and lowest of $1.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.70, which means current price is +26.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, WWR reached a trading volume of 10067334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westwater Resources Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69.

How has WWR stock performed recently?

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, WWR shares dropped by -2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9518, while it was recorded at 1.9880 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0909 for the last 200 days.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.56.

Westwater Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.70 and a Current Ratio set at 21.70.

Earnings analysis for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westwater Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]

There are presently around $9 million, or 11.90% of WWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,473,027, which is approximately 10.983% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,044,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 million in WWR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.92 million in WWR stock with ownership of nearly -0.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westwater Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Westwater Resources Inc. [AMEX:WWR] by around 1,833,581 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 398,978 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,640,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,872,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 620,155 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 49,386 shares during the same period.