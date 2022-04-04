Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Stock trading around $48.71 per share: What’s Next?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] gained 0.52% or 0.25 points to close at $48.71 with a heavy trading volume of 29805417 shares. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Wells Fargo Announces 2023 Earnings Release Date Information.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today its expected earnings release dates and conference call information for the first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2023.

It opened the trading session at $49.25, the shares rose to $49.47 and dropped to $47.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WFC points out that the company has recorded 3.59% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -25.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 33.34M shares, WFC reached to a volume of 29805417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $62.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $50 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $62, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on WFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 122.05.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.32. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.43 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.07, while it was recorded at 50.14 for the last single week of trading, and 49.40 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.97. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

There are presently around $137,338 million, or 75.20% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 325,460,566, which is approximately -2.1% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 281,093,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.69 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $8.89 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly -2.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 974 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 106,959,040 shares. Additionally, 917 investors decreased positions by around 187,160,263 shares, while 284 investors held positions by with 2,525,378,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,819,497,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 283 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,088,303 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 10,969,115 shares during the same period.